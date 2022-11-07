Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ St. Bonaventure

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Reilly Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for St. Francis (Pa.) (9-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start. St. Bonaventure ended up 23-10 last year and got to the NIT semifinals before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 84-77.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Red Flash will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Bonnies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Bonaventure won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.