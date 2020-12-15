The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State is 1-4 overall and 0-0 at home, while the Terriers are 1-1 overall and 0-0 on the road. St. Francis (N.Y.) enters Tuesday's matchup averaging 87.5 points per game this season. Central Connecticut State, meanwhile, is scoring 72.4 points per contest.

The Terriers are favored by three-points in the latest Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 153.

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) spread: Central Connecticut State +3

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) over-under: 153 points

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) money line: St. Francis -160; Central Connecticut State +140



What you need to know about Central Connecticut State

The Blue Devils came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights last week, falling 79-71. The Blue Devils were led by forward Xavier Wilson, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The sophomore has now scored double-digit points in each of his last two outings.

Despite losing their last outing, the Blue Devils will enter tonight's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because Central Connecticut State is 11-4 in its last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.) on its home court.

What you need to know about St. Francis (N.Y.)

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but St. Francis (N.Y.) sidestepped the Bryant University Bulldogs for a 93-91 win last Wednesday. Guard Travis Atson recorded a double-double in the victory, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Guard Rob Higgins also had a big day against Bryant University, pacing the Terries with 24 points.

St. Francis (N.Y.) has dominated this series over the years, winning eight of its last 11 meetings against Central Connecticut State. In addition, St. Francis (N.Y.) is 4-2 against the spread in its last six games played on a Tuesday.

