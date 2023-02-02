Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 6-17; St. Francis (N.Y.) 11-11

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Central Connecticut State and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 2 p.m. ET Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Blue Devils strolled past the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 88-74.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home on Saturday as they won 71-59.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Central Connecticut State, who are 11-12 against the spread.

Central Connecticut State is now 6-17 while the Terriers sit at 11-11. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Devils are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.1 on average. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 1-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Terriers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.