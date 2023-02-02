Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 6-17; St. Francis (N.Y.) 11-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will be on the road. Central Connecticut State and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Blue Devils had enough points to win and then some against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday, taking their game 88-74.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) didn't have too much trouble with the LIU Sharks at home this past Saturday as they won 71-59.

Central Connecticut State is now 6-17 while St. Francis (N.Y.) sits at 11-11. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Central Connecticut State is 18th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.1 on average. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.