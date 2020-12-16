The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Central Connecticut State is 1-5 overall and 0-1 at home, while the Terriers are 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. These two teams squared off on Tuesday and St. Francis (N.Y.) walked away with a 91-86 victory.

The Terriers are favored by four-points in the latest Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 155.5.

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) spread: Central Connecticut State +4

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) over-under: 154 points

Central Connecticut State vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) money line: St. Francis (N.Y.) -170, CCSU +145



What you need to know about St. Francis (N.Y.)

St. Francis (N.Y.) is hoping for another win. The Terriers snuck past Central Connecticut State with a 91-86 victory on Tuesday. Forward Travis Atson led the charge for St. Francis (N.Y), finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Rob Higgins and Chauncey Hawkins also played a major role in Tuesday's victory, combining to score 36 points.

St. Francis (N.Y.) will enter Wednesday's matchup confident it can secure another victory. That's because the Terriers have dominated this series over the years, winning nine of their last 12 games against Central Connecticut State. In addition, St. Francis (N.Y.) is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road.

What you need to know about Central Connecticut State

The Blue Devils limp into Wednesday's contest having lost eight of their last nine games dating back to last season. However, Central Connecticut State has won 11 of its last 16 meetings against St. Francis (N.Y.) on its home court.

The Blue Devils are led by guard Greg Outlaw, who's averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season. In Tuesday's loss against St. Francis (N.Y.), Outlaw finished with 16 points and four rebounds.

How to make St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. Central Connecticut State picks

