Who's Playing

Delaware State @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Delaware State 1-5; St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-4

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Delaware State Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Terriers received a tough blow last Friday as they fell 75-60 to the South Florida Bulls. A silver lining for St. Francis (N.Y.) was the play of guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Delaware State this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-53 punch to the gut against the Liberty Flames.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with St. Francis (N.Y.), who are 2-3 against the spread.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 2-4 while the Hornets sit at 1-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers are eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.5 on average. Delaware State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won both of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last eight years.