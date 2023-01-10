Who's Playing

Hartford @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Hartford 4-13; St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-9

What to Know

The Hartford Hawks are 1-4 against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Hartford is on the road again Tuesday and plays against St. Francis (N.Y.) at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Hawks came up short against the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday, falling 78-71.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Terriers and the Merrimack Warriors this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with St. Francis (N.Y.) falling 65-53 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Hartford is expected to lose this next one by 9. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-9-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The losses put Hartford at 4-13 and St. Francis (N.Y.) at 6-9. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hawks are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.4 on average. The Terriers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.40% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 9-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won four out of their last five games against Hartford.