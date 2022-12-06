Who's Playing

Hartford @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Hartford 4-7; St. Francis (N.Y.) 3-4

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Hartford Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Peter Aquilone Court. St. Francis (N.Y.) will be strutting in after a victory while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game between Hartford and the Brown Bears on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Hartford falling 65-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) was able to grind out a solid win over the Delaware State Hornets last Wednesday, winning 81-73.

Hartford is expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Hawks are now 4-7 while the Terriers sit at 3-4. St. Francis (N.Y.) is 0-2 after wins this year, and Hartford is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Odds

The Terriers are a big 8-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won two out of their last three games against Hartford.