St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. LIU odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 predictions from proven model

The Long Island University Sharks and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to square off in a Northeast Conference matchup at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Sharks are 12-14 overall and 6-5 at home, while St. Francis (N.Y.) is 11-14 overall and 2-11 on the road. LIU has lost four of its past six games. The Terriers have lost four of their past five. The Sharks are favored by 6.5 points in the latest LIU vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5.

LIU vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) spread: LIU -6.5

LIU vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) over-under: 146.5 points

LIU vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) money line: LIU -294, St. Francis (N.Y.) 234

What you need to know about LIU

LIU lost to the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday, 80-72. Sacred Heart moved out to a 14-point lead at halftime and was able to maintain a decisive advantage, Virshon Cotton and Raiquan Clark scored 14 points each. Tryn Flowers grabbed nine rebounds.

LIU won the last meeting between these teams on January 15, 69-66,

What you need to know about St. Francis (N.Y.)

St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the Merrimack Warriors last Thursday, falling 60-50. Unique McLean finished with 15 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. St. Francis shot 38 percent overall, and missed all 15 of their 3-point attempts.

