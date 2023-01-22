Who's Playing

Merrimack @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Merrimack 5-15; St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-10

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are 6-1 against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Merrimack and St. Francis (N.Y.) will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 62-57 to the Wagner Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Terriers have to be aching after a bruising 87-61 loss to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Friday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Merrimack is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Merrimack is now 5-15 while St. Francis (N.Y.) sits at 9-10. The Warriors are 4-10 after losses this year, St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Merrimack have won six out of their last seven games against St. Francis (N.Y.).