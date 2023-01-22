Who's Playing
Merrimack @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Merrimack 5-15; St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-10
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors are 6-1 against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Merrimack and St. Francis (N.Y.) will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET at Peter Aquilone Court. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 62-57 to the Wagner Seahawks.
Meanwhile, the Terriers have to be aching after a bruising 87-61 loss to the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Friday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Merrimack is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Merrimack is now 5-15 while St. Francis (N.Y.) sits at 9-10. The Warriors are 4-10 after losses this year, St. Francis (N.Y.) 4-5.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Merrimack have won six out of their last seven games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 07, 2023 - Merrimack 65 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 53
- Feb 26, 2022 - Merrimack 72 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 52
- Dec 29, 2021 - Merrimack 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - Merrimack 75 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 67
- Feb 25, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 84 vs. Merrimack 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Merrimack 60 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - Merrimack 61 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 50