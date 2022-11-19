Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: St. Peter's 2-1; St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-2

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the St. Peter's Peacocks at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Peter Aquilone Court. St. Peter's will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

There's no need to mince words: St. Francis (N.Y.) lost to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 84-48.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's had enough points to win and then some against the Bucknell Bison on Tuesday, taking their game 82-71.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 1-2 while the Peacocks sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Terriers have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Peter's has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Peacocks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Peter's have won three out of their last seven games against St. Francis (N.Y.).