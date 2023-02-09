Who's Playing

Wagner @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Wagner 12-9; St. Francis (N.Y.) 12-12

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Wagner Seahawks at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Peter Aquilone Court. Wagner will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Francis (N.Y.) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Seahawks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights clashed this past Saturday, but Wagner ultimately edged out the opposition 83-79.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 12-12 while Wagner sits at 12-9. Wagner is 6-5 after wins this year, and St. Francis (N.Y.) is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).