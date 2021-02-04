The Wagner Seahawks and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast Conference clash at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. St. Francis is 4-4 overall and 3-3 at home while the Seahawks are 2-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. Wagner has won six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups but St. Francis (N.Y) has covered in three of the last four meetings.

St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. Wagner spread: St. Francis -4

St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. Wagner over-under: 139 points

St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. Wagner money line: St. Francis -170, Wagner +145

What you need to know about Wagner

It was a close one, but Wagner sidestepped the LIU Sharks for a 76-74 win in its last game on Jan. 15. The Seahawks shot 50 percent from the floor in the victory and also went 9-of-19 from the 3-point line. All five Wagner starters reached double-figures in scoring as Will Martinez led the way with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Alex Morales struggled from the floor, shooting 5-of-17 on his way to 10 points. However, he more than made up for it by dishing out 14 assists and adding four steals at the defensive end. Morales is averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season. Wagner has had two games postponed since that point due to COVID-19 concerns.

Elijah Ford is the team's leading scorer, averaging 20.8 points per game while shooting 62.1 percent from the field. However, Ford is listed as day-to-day with a hand injury.

What you need to know about St. Francis (N.Y.)

Meanwhile, St. Francis ended up a good deal behind LIU when those teams played on Saturday, losing 102-88. The Terriers shot an impressive 52.9 percent from the floor in the loss, but struggled from distance as they went 4-for-17 from the 3-point line. Chauncey Hawkins had 20 points, four assists and two blocked shots in the game.

Hawkins is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 assists per game this season to lead St. Francis in both categories. Senior forward Travis Atson, who previously played at both Tulsa and Quinnipiac, is averaging 14.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The hard-nosed wing is shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

