St. Francis (NY) vs. Longwood odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Nov. 14 from proven model

The Longwood Lancers will take on the St. Francis (NY) Terriers at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Willett Hall. Longwood is 2-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while St. Francis is 1-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. St. Francis ended last year fifth in the Northeast, while Longwood ended up ninth in the Big South. The Lancers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Longwood vs. St. Francis odds, while the over-under is set at 140.5. Before entering any St. Francis vs. Longwood picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Longwood vs. St. Francis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has considered that Longwood, a member of the Big South, made nice progress in the 2018-19 season, bouncing back from a 7-26 campaign in 2017-18 to go 16-18 last year. That landed the Lancers in the College Basketball Invitational, where they knocked off Southern Miss in the first round before falling to DePaul in the second. This year, Longwood is off to a 2-1 start and has been led by Christian Wilson (13.3 ppg) and Jaylon Wilson (11 ppg).

Meanwhile, St. Francis (NY) got its 2018-19 campaign with a tight 73-72 win over LaFayette, but dropped to 1-1 when it fell to Fordham, 68-59. Chauncey Hawkins has been the big scoring threat early in the season, averaging 18 points per game. He's gotten help from Deniz Celen (12.5 ppg) and Unique McLean (11 ppg). As a team, the Terriers are shooting 78.6 percent from the free-throw line and 45.4 percent from the field this season.

So who wins St. Francis vs. Longwood? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Thursday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.