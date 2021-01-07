The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers are set to square off in a Northeast Conference matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Both teams are 2-3, while St. Francis is 1-2 at home and the Mountaineers are 1-2 on the road. Mount St. Mary's has won six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with its NEC rivals including a sweep in last year's series.

However, the sides have split their last six meetings against the spread. The Mountaineers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest St. Francis vs. Mount St. Mary's odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 136.

St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. Mount St. Mary's spread: St. Francis (N.Y.) +2.5

St. Francis (N.Y.) vs. Mount St. Mary's over-under: 136 points

What you need to know about St. Francis

St. Francis was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as it fell 70-64 to the Staint Peter's Peacocks. St. Francis shot just 35.2 percent from their floor during the loss, while its opponent shot 50.9 percent from the floor. The Terriers are allowing opponents to score 85.2 points per game this season, ranking 335th out of 344 Division I programs.

However, St. Francis is averaging 77.8 points per game of its own and plays at a breakneck pace to get up 68.0 shots per game. That's fourth-best in the nation and former Tulsa and Quinnipiac transfer Travis Atson has proven to be a difficult assignment this season. Atson leads St. Francis in scoring (16.2 ppg) and rebounding (9.0 rpg) this season and he's coming off a double-double (16 points and 12 rebounds) against St. Peters before the Christmas break.

What you need to know about Mount St. Mary's

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's strolled past the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash with points to spare four weeks ago, taking the matchup 75-57.

This will be a dramatic contrast of styles, as the Mountaineers take just 52.8 shots per game (323rd in the nation) while allowing just 64.8 points per contest. Drake transfer Jalen Gibbs is in his third season as a starter for Mount St. Mary's and he's averaging 16.5 points and 4.8 rebound per game.

How to make St. Francis vs. Mount St. Mary's picks

