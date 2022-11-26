Who's Playing

American @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: American 3-2; St. Francis (Pa.) 2-4

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the American Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at DeGol Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

St. Francis (Pa.) can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their matchup at home on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 120-53 win over the Franciscan University Barons.

As for American, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday. The Eagles had just enough and edged out Georgetown 74-70. American relied on the efforts of guard Jaxon Knotek, who had 14 points, and guard Geoff Sprouse, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Francis (Pa.) is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Red Flash, who are 2-3 against the spread.

St. Francis (Pa.) came up short against American when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 83-73. Maybe St. Francis (Pa.) will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Red Flash are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won four out of their last six games against American.