Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 2-12; St. Francis (Pa.) 3-10

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are 11-3 against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Red Flash and Central Connecticut State will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.) won both of their matches against Central Connecticut State last season (68-67 and 79-63) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The matchup between St. Francis (Pa.) and the Robert Morris Colonials last week was not particularly close, with St. Francis (Pa.) falling 77-66.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 83-66 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. One thing holding Central Connecticut State back was the mediocre play of guard Kellen Amos, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over six times in his 30 minutes on the court.

The losses put the Red Flash at 3-10 and Central Connecticut State at 2-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Central Connecticut State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.