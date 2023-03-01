Who's Playing
Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Regular Season Records: Central Connecticut State 10-21; St. Francis (Pa.) 12-17
What to Know
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at DeGol Arena in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for Central Connecticut State as they fell 69-67 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Blue Devils had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, the Red Flash came up short against the Wagner Seahawks this past Saturday, falling 68-58.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Central Connecticut State is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. St. Francis (Pa.)s have had an even harder time: they are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
Series History
St. Francis (Pa.) have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Central Connecticut State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Central Connecticut State 88 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 74
- Dec 29, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 72
- Feb 24, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 63
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 68 vs. Central Connecticut State 67
- Jan 31, 2021 - Central Connecticut State 85 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 77
- Jan 30, 2021 - St. Francis (Pa.) 62 vs. Central Connecticut State 59
- Jan 30, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 84 vs. Central Connecticut State 77
- Jan 04, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 93 vs. Central Connecticut State 69
- Feb 07, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 90 vs. Central Connecticut State 85
- Jan 19, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 77 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
- Dec 29, 2017 - Central Connecticut State 72 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 68
- Feb 16, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. Central Connecticut State 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Central Connecticut State 84 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 83
- Feb 06, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 91 vs. Central Connecticut State 82
- Jan 23, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 79 vs. Central Connecticut State 64