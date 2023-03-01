Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Regular Season Records: Central Connecticut State 10-21; St. Francis (Pa.) 12-17

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at DeGol Arena in the first round of the Northeast Conference Tourney. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for Central Connecticut State as they fell 69-67 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Blue Devils had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash came up short against the Wagner Seahawks this past Saturday, falling 68-58.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Central Connecticut State is stumbling into the contest with the 46th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. St. Francis (Pa.)s have had an even harder time: they are 22nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Central Connecticut State.