Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 16-13; St. Francis (Pa.) 11-16

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights' road trip will continue as they head to DeGol Arena at 7 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Fairleigh Dickinson and the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Knights wrapped it up with a 66-48 win on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson's guard Demetre Roberts looked sharp as he had 20 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) strolled past the LIU Sharks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 93-82. St. Francis (Pa.) got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Josh Cohen out in front picking up 16 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Fairleigh Dickinson is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8-1 against the spread when favored.

The Knights are now 16-13 while the Red Flash sit at 11-16. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (Pa.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fairleigh Dickinson have won ten out of their last 17 games against St. Francis (Pa.).