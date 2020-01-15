St. Francis (Pa.) vs. FDU odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 15 from proven model

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will take on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Rothman Center. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-12 overall and 2-2 at home, while St. Francis (Pa.) is 10-5 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Red Flash have won eight of their past nine games. The Knights, meanwhile, have lost seven of their past eight games. The Red Flash are favored by 2.5-points in the latest Fairleigh Dickinson vs. St. Francis (Pa.) odds, while the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Fairleigh Dickinson vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The contest between Fairleigh Dickinson and LIU on Saturday was not particularly close, with the Knights falling 84-70. Kaleb Bishop led the Knights with 17 points, and all five starters scored in double figures. Brandon Powell finished with 14 points, while Elyjah Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) escaped with a win against St. Francis (N.Y.) as Randall Gaskins Jr. went the length of the court to score the winning basket just as time expired. He finished with 12 points as the Red Flash earned their third consecutive Northeast Conference victory. St. Francis (Pa.) has now scored 80 or more points in each of its last three games, and the Red Flash will enter Wednesday's matchup averaging 77.6 points per game, good for 50th best in college basketball.

So who wins St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.