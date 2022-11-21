Who's Playing

Lehigh @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Lehigh 2-2; St. Francis (Pa.) 1-3

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 7 p.m. ET Monday at DeGol Arena. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Lehigh was able to grind out a solid win over the Marist Red Foxes last week, winning 64-54.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for St. Francis (Pa.) this past Thursday, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 95-67 punch to the gut against the Butler Bulldogs. St. Francis (Pa.)'s loss came about despite a quality game from forward Josh Cohen, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

Lehigh's victory lifted them to 2-2 while St. Francis (Pa.)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if the Mountain Hawks can repeat their recent success or if the Red Flash bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won four out of their last six games against Lehigh.