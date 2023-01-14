Who's Playing

LIU @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: LIU 2-14; St. Francis (Pa.) 6-10

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash haven't won a game against the LIU Sharks since Feb. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Red Flash have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

After constant struggles on the road, St. Francis (Pa.) has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 68-63 victory over the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LIU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 101-89 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

St. Francis (Pa.) is now 6-10 while the Sharks sit at 2-14. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Flash are a big 11-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (Pa.).