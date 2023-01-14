Who's Playing
LIU @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Current Records: LIU 2-14; St. Francis (Pa.) 6-10
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash haven't won a game against the LIU Sharks since Feb. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Red Flash have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
After constant struggles on the road, St. Francis (Pa.) has finally found some success away from home. They managed a 68-63 victory over the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday.
Meanwhile, LIU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 101-89 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
St. Francis (Pa.) is now 6-10 while the Sharks sit at 2-14. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 83.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Flash are a big 11-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LIU have won nine out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (Pa.).
- Feb 17, 2022 - LIU 81 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - LIU 75 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 70
- Jan 08, 2021 - LIU 71 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 58
- Jan 07, 2021 - LIU 78 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 74 vs. LIU 71
- Jan 23, 2020 - LIU 86 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 81
- Mar 09, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. LIU 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - LIU 69 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 74 vs. LIU 67
- Feb 08, 2018 - LIU 83 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 67
- Jan 04, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 85 vs. LIU 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. LIU 78
- Jan 07, 2017 - LIU 83 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - LIU 94 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 89
- Jan 09, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. LIU 65