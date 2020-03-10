St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Robert Morris odds, line: 2020 NEC Championship picks, predictions from proven model

The Robert Morris Colonials and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are set to square off in the Northeast Conference Tournament title game at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at UPMC Events Center. The Colonials are 19-14 overall and 11-3 at home, while St. Francis (Pa.) is 22-9 overall and 8-7 on the road. The teams split their regular season series. Robert Morris won the last meeting on Feb. 29, 78-68.

The Colonials are 21-3 with six NEC title wins in 10 appearances as the top seed. The Red Flash are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.) odds, and the over-under is set at 142.

Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.) spread: Robert Morris +1.5

Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.) over-under: 142 points

Robert Morris vs. St. Francis (Pa.) money line: Robert Morris 104, St. Francis (Pa.) -125

What you need to know about St. Francis (Pa.)

St. Francis (Pa.) didn't have too much trouble with the Sacred Heart Pioneers at home this past Saturday as they won 84-72 in the Northeast Conference semifinals. The Red Flash can attribute much of their success to guard Isaiah Blackmon, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds. Keith Braxton added 18 points.

What you need to know about Robert Morris

Robert Morris made easy work of the LIU Sharks in a 86-66 victory in the Northeast Conference semifinals. AJ Bramah led five players in double figure scoring. Josh Williams had 15 points.

