Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Sacred Heart 7-11; St. Francis (Pa.) 6-12

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 23 at DeGol Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Flash winning the first 76-58 and Sacred Heart taking the second 82-70.

St. Francis (Pa.) escaped with a win on Friday against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse defeat than the 98-59 bruising that Sacred Heart suffered against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday.

St. Francis (Pa.)'s victory brought them up to 6-12 while Sacred Heart's loss pulled them down to 7-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 40th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pioneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.40% from the floor on average, which is the 42nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won ten out of their last 13 games against Sacred Heart.