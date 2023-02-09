Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Sacred Heart 13-13; St. Francis (Pa.) 8-15

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.) is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

St. Francis (Pa.) lost a heartbreaker to the Merrimack Warriors when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for St. Francis (Pa.) as they fell 70-66 to Merrimack.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Sacred Heart and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Pioneers wrapped it up with a 78-65 victory at home.

The Red Flash were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 54-51 to Sacred Heart. Maybe St. Francis (Pa.) will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacred Heart.