Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Current Records: Sacred Heart 13-13; St. Francis (Pa.) 8-15
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Red Flash and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.) is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
St. Francis (Pa.) lost a heartbreaker to the Merrimack Warriors when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for St. Francis (Pa.) as they fell 70-66 to Merrimack.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Sacred Heart and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Pioneers wrapped it up with a 78-65 victory at home.
The Red Flash were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 54-51 to Sacred Heart. Maybe St. Francis (Pa.) will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Francis (Pa.) have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Sacred Heart.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Sacred Heart 54 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 51
- Feb 26, 2022 - Sacred Heart 80 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 68
- Jan 23, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 85 vs. Sacred Heart 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - Sacred Heart 82 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 70
- Jan 21, 2021 - St. Francis (Pa.) 76 vs. Sacred Heart 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 84 vs. Sacred Heart 72
- Feb 06, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 70 vs. Sacred Heart 68
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Sacred Heart 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Sacred Heart 94 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 84
- Jan 26, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 79 vs. Sacred Heart 78
- Jan 28, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Sacred Heart 71
- Jan 20, 2018 - St. Francis (Pa.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 60
- Feb 23, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 73 vs. Sacred Heart 64
- Dec 31, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 87 vs. Sacred Heart 67
- Feb 27, 2016 - Sacred Heart 88 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 78
- Jan 04, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 84 vs. Sacred Heart 80