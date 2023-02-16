The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will look for the season sweep when they take on the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers in a Northeast Conference matchup on Thursday. The Red Flash (9-16, 6-6 NEC), who have lost five of six, are coming off a 75-68 loss to Merrimack on Saturday. The Terriers (13-13, 6-7), who have lost two of three, dropped a 62-51 decision at Stonehill on Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated St. Francis Brooklyn 87-61 in their Jan. 20 meeting.

Tipoff from the Generoso Pope Athletic Complex in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 2 p.m. ET. St. Francis (Pa.) leads the all-time series 46-44, but St. Francis Brooklyn holds a 25-15 series edge in games played in Brooklyn. The Terriers are 1-point favorites in the latest St. Francis (Pa.) vs. St. Francis (BKN) odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136. Before making any St. Francis (BKN) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for St. Francis (BKN) vs. St. Francis (Pa.):

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. St. Francis Brooklyn spread: St. Francis Brooklyn -1

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. St. Francis Brooklyn over/under: 136 points

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. St. Francis Brooklyn money line: St. Francis Brooklyn -120, St. Francis (Pa.) +100

SFPA: The Over is 6-1 in the Red Flash's last seven games

SFBK: The Terriers are 11-2 against the spread in their last 13 Thursday games

Why St. Francis (BKN) can cover

With senior guard Rob Higgins out since Jan. 7 with an undisclosed injury, senior guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr. has stepped in to fill the void. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game. Wilcox has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, including a 21-point effort at Wagner in a 65-56 win on Jan. 26. He scored a season-high 27 points in a 78-73 win against Hartford on Jan. 10.

Also helping power the Terriers is freshman guard Zion Bethea. Bethea, who primarily comes off the bench, is averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 41.6% of his field goals, including a blistering 40% from 3-point range, and 76.7% from the foul line. He scored 15 points, while grabbing four rebounds and making four steals, in the first matchup with St. Francis (Pa.).

Why St. Francis (Pa.) can cover

Junior forward Josh Cohen is among the top players in the Northeast Conference and is averaging 21.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He has also registered 22 steals. He poured in 22 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists, in the first matchup. He has scored 20 points or more 13 times, including two games with 40, and one with 30. Cohen has also registered four double-doubles on the year.

Another weapon for the Red Flash is junior Maxwell Land, who is coming off a double-double against Merrimack on Saturday with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He has scored in double digits in each of the last three games, and in 17 games on the year. Land, who has three double-doubles, is averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. In the first meeting with St. Francis Brooklyn, he scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points.

So who wins St. Francis (BKN) vs. St. Francis (Pa.)? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.