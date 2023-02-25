Who's Playing

Wagner @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Wagner 14-12; St. Francis (Pa.) 12-16

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seahawks and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Wagner beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 54-44 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) was able to grind out a solid win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday, winning 82-72.

Wagner is now 14-12 while St. Francis (Pa.) sits at 12-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wagner is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.2 on average. The Red Flash have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 17 games against St. Francis (Pa.).