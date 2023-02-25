Who's Playing
Wagner @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Current Records: Wagner 14-12; St. Francis (Pa.) 12-16
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seahawks and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Wagner beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 54-44 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) was able to grind out a solid win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday, winning 82-72.
Wagner is now 14-12 while St. Francis (Pa.) sits at 12-16. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wagner is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.2 on average. The Red Flash have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wagner have won ten out of their last 17 games against St. Francis (Pa.).
- Jan 07, 2023 - St. Francis (Pa.) 68 vs. Wagner 63
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 53
- Jan 27, 2022 - Wagner 69 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 54
- Dec 29, 2021 - Wagner 72 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 64
- Feb 21, 2021 - Wagner 70 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wagner 67 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 52
- Feb 08, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 85 vs. Wagner 68
- Jan 09, 2020 - St. Francis (Pa.) 80 vs. Wagner 62
- Feb 28, 2019 - St. Francis (Pa.) 83 vs. Wagner 72
- Jan 24, 2019 - Wagner 83 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 79
- Jan 26, 2018 - Wagner 91 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 61
- Jan 18, 2018 - Wagner 73 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 64
- Mar 04, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 71 vs. Wagner 70
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wagner 76 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 74
- Jan 26, 2017 - St. Francis (Pa.) 72 vs. Wagner 67
- Feb 25, 2016 - Wagner 69 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 54
- Jan 02, 2016 - St. Francis (Pa.) 73 vs. Wagner 65