An NEC battle features the Wagner Seahawks (9-8) and the St. Francis Red Flash (7-12) linking up in a conference tilt on MLK Day. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous contest. LIU knocked off the Red Flash 64-51 on Saturday. As for the Seahawks, they were topped 69-65 by Mercyhurst.

Tipoff from the Spiro Sports Center is at 1 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 2-point favorites in the latest Wagner vs. St. Francis odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 124.5. Before making any St. Francis vs. Wagner picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on St. Francis vs. Wagner and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Wagner vs. St. Francis:

St. Francis vs. Wagner spread: Seahawks -2

St. Francis vs. Wagner over/under: 124.5 points

St. Francis vs. Wagner money line: Seahawks -144, Red Flash +121

St. Francis vs. Wagner picks: See picks here

St. Francis vs. Wagner streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why St. Francis can cover

Sophomore guard Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists per game. The Pennsylvania native has scored in double figures 13 times this season. On Jan. 5 against Stonehill, Rosenberger III had 19 points and four rebounds.

Guard Riley Parker is another playmaker in the backcourt. He logs 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The Washington native has tallied 15-plus points in three of his last six games. In the Jan. 12 over Fairleigh Dickinson, Parker had 18 points. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Wagner can cover

Guard Zaire Williams is a three-level scorer for the Seahawks. He averages 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The New York native dropped 15-plus points in six straight games. In his last outing, Williams tallied 15 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Junior guard R.J. Greene logs 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The New York native notched double-digit points in three of his last five games. Greene finished with 17 points and three rebounds in his last matchup. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make St. Francis vs. Wagner picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 129 points. It also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins St. Francis vs. Wagner, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.