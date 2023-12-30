Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Campbell 5-6, St. Francis 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

Campbell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Campbell going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Two weeks ago, the Fighting Camels beat the Bears 83-76.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Colonials by a score of 75-73. St. Francis has struggled against Robert Morris recently, as their contest last Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, St. Francis were working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Robert Morris only posted nine assists.

The Fighting Camels' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.0 points per game. As for the Red Flash, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Odds

Campbell is a slight 2.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Camels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

