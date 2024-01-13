Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: CCSU 7-7, St. Francis 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

CCSU is 2-8 against St. Francis since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Despite being away, CCSU is looking at a six-point advantage in the spread.

CCSU waltzed into their matchup last Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They greeted the New Year with with a 74-59 win over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 71-56 bruising from the Seahawks. St. Francis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, St. Francis were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Blue Devils pushed their record up to 7-7 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

CCSU came up short against St. Francis in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 83-69. Can CCSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a solid 6-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.