The last time FDU and St. Francis met, the game was decided by 20 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 40-39, FDU has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If FDU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-11 in no time. On the other hand, St. Francis will have to make due with a 5-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

FDU Knights @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: FDU 7-11, St. Francis 5-11

FDU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FDU Knights and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at DeGol Arena. FDU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FDU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 81-74.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 75-61 to the Blue Devils.

The Knights' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-11. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Looking ahead, FDU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on FDU: they have a less-than-stellar 5-10-1 record against the spread this season.

Everything went FDU's way against St. Francis in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as FDU made off with a 70-50 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

FDU is a slight 1-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

St. Francis and FDU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.