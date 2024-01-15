Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: FDU 7-11, St. Francis 5-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FDU has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FDU Knights and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at DeGol Arena. FDU has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FDU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 81-74.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 75-61 to the Blue Devils.

The Knights' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-11. As for the Red Flash, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

FDU took their win against St. Francis in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 70-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for FDU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Francis and FDU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.