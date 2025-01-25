Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, St. Francis looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but St. Francis is up 38-35 over LIU.

St. Francis came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: LIU 10-11, St. Francis 7-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the LIU Sharks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at DeGol Arena. The Sharks are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

On Monday, LIU needed a bit of extra time to put away Mercyhurst. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 72-63.

Meanwhile, St. Francis fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Wagner on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 70-68. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Flash in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost four in a row.

LIU pushed their record up to 10-11 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for St. Francis, their loss dropped their record down to 7-13.

Looking forward, LIU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

LIU was able to grind out a solid win over St. Francis in their previous matchup on Saturday, winning 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for LIU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LIU is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

Series History

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.