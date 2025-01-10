Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-10, St. Francis 5-11

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the St. Francis Red Flash and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

On Sunday, St. Francis opened the new year with a less-than-successful 64-60 defeat to Stonehill.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst couldn't handle CCSU on Sunday and fell 62-50.

St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 5-11. As for Mercyhurst, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: St. Francis has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given St. Francis' sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.