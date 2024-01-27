Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Merrimack 11-10, St. Francis 7-13

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Merrimack is 6-1 against St. Francis since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.3% better than the opposition, a fact Merrimack proved on Thursday. They took down the Seahawks 60-44. That's two games straight that Merrimack has won by exactly 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pioneers on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. The victory was just what St. Francis needed coming off of a 94-57 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Warriors now have a winning record of 11-10. As for the Red Flash, their win bumped their record up to 7-13.

Merrimack beat St. Francis 75-68 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Merrimack have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Francis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack has won 6 out of their last 7 games against St. Francis.