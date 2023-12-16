Halftime Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 54-52 margin from Mt St Mary's win over St. Francis in their previous head-to-head back in February of 2022. Mt St Mary's is way out in front with a 40-15 lead over St. Francis.

Mt St Mary's has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 3-6, St. Francis 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers at 7:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena.

Last Sunday, the Red Flash came up short against the Gaels and fell 61-54.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers earned a 77-64 victory over the Greyhounds on Saturday.

The Red Flash's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for the Mountaineers, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-6.

While only Mt St Mary's took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Mt St Mary's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be St. Francis' fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

St. Francis couldn't quite finish off Mt St Mary's in their previous matchup back in February of 2022 and fell 54-52. Can St. Francis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Mt St Mary's is a solid 7-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.