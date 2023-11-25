Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Niagara 0-2, St. Francis 2-4

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. St. Francis does have the home-court advantage, but Niagara is expected to win by 5.5 points.

Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Friday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 92-73 punch to the gut against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact St. Francis proved on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Barons at home to the tune of 107-54. The win made it back-to-back wins for St. Francis.

The Bison's win bumped their season record to 1-2 while the Purple Eagles' defeat dropped theirs to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Niagara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 23 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Niagara came up short against St. Francis in their previous meeting back in November of 2018, falling 79-75. Can Niagara avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Niagara is a solid 5.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won both of the games they've played against Niagara in the last 6 years.