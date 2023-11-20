Who's Playing

Pitt-Green Bobcats @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Pitt-Green 0-0, St. Francis 0-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash will host the Pitt-Green Bobcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at DeGol Arena.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pitt-Green were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, Pitt-Green finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, St. Francis sure didn't have their best season, finishing 12-17.