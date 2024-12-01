Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Radford 6-2, St. Francis 3-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Francis will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Radford Highlanders at 2:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Tuesday, St. Francis beat Lehigh 88-78.

Meanwhile, Radford earned a 69-56 victory over PFW on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Highlanders.

St. Francis' win bumped their record up to 3-5. As for Radford, their victory bumped their record up to 6-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Radford is a solid 6.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.