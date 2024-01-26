Halftime Report

A win for Sacred Heart would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Sacred Heart leads 33-30 over St. Francis.

Sacred Heart entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will St. Francis step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-10, St. Francis 6-13

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at DeGol Arena. St. Francis does have the home-court advantage, but Sacred Heart is expected to win by five points.

Sacred Heart entered their tilt with Wagner with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Pioneers walked away with a 66-61 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact St. Francis found out the hard way on Sunday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 94-57 bruising that the Dolphins dished out on Sunday.

The Pioneers' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.6 points per game. As for the Red Flash, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.

Sacred Heart beat St. Francis 79-67 when the teams last played on January 4th. The rematch might be a little tougher for Sacred Heart since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacred Heart is a 5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

St. Francis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacred Heart.