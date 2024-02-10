Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for St. Francis after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Stonehill College.

St. Francis came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Stonehill College 3-22, St. Francis 7-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Stonehill College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Francis Red Flash will face off in a Northeast battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Thursday. They were completely outmatched by the Dolphins at home and fell 88-57. Stonehill College was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-22.

Meanwhile, St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell just short of the Sharks by a score of 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss St. Francis has suffered since December 20, 2023.

The Skyhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 3-22. As for the Red Flash, they dropped their record down to 7-16 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Stonehill College is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4-1 against the spread).

Stonehill College beat the Red Flash 74-61 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stonehill College since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

St. Francis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Flash as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

St. Francis and Stonehill College both have 1 win in their last 2 games.