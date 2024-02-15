Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Wagner 11-11, St. Francis 8-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at DeGol Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Thursday. They secured a 66-62 W over the Knights.

Meanwhile, St. Francis finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 72-63 on Saturday.

The Seahawks' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-11. As for the Red Flash, their win bumped their record up to 8-16.

Wagner strolled past the Red Flash when the teams last played back in January by a score of 71-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.

  • Jan 06, 2024 - Wagner 71 vs. St. Francis 56
  • Feb 25, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. St. Francis 58
  • Jan 07, 2023 - St. Francis 68 vs. Wagner 63
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. St. Francis 53
  • Jan 27, 2022 - Wagner 69 vs. St. Francis 54
  • Dec 29, 2021 - Wagner 72 vs. St. Francis 64
  • Feb 21, 2021 - Wagner 70 vs. St. Francis 68
  • Feb 20, 2021 - Wagner 67 vs. St. Francis 52
  • Feb 08, 2020 - St. Francis 85 vs. Wagner 68
  • Jan 09, 2020 - St. Francis 80 vs. Wagner 62