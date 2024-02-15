Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Wagner 11-11, St. Francis 8-16

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at DeGol Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Thursday. They secured a 66-62 W over the Knights.

Meanwhile, St. Francis finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Skyhawks by a score of 72-63 on Saturday.

The Seahawks' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-11. As for the Red Flash, their win bumped their record up to 8-16.

Wagner strolled past the Red Flash when the teams last played back in January by a score of 71-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wagner has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.