Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Wagner 11-11, St. Francis 8-16

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Francis will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. St. Francis has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Red Flash earned a 72-63 win over the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Thursday. They snuck past the Knights with a 66-62 win.

The Red Flash's victory bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Seahawks, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-11.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites on the road.

St. Francis lost to the Seahawks at home by a decisive 71-56 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will St. Francis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wagner is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 126.5 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.