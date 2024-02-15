Who's Playing
Wagner Seahawks @ St. Francis Red Flash
Current Records: Wagner 11-11, St. Francis 8-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
St. Francis will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Wagner Seahawks will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. St. Francis has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Saturday, the Red Flash earned a 72-63 win over the Skyhawks.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25% better than the opposition, a fact Wagner proved on Thursday. They snuck past the Knights with a 66-62 win.
The Red Flash's victory bumped their record up to 8-16. As for the Seahawks, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-11.
Not only did both teams in this Thursday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites on the road.
St. Francis lost to the Seahawks at home by a decisive 71-56 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will St. Francis have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Wagner is a 3.5-point favorite against St. Francis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 126.5 points.
Series History
Wagner has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Wagner 71 vs. St. Francis 56
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wagner 68 vs. St. Francis 58
- Jan 07, 2023 - St. Francis 68 vs. Wagner 63
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. St. Francis 53
- Jan 27, 2022 - Wagner 69 vs. St. Francis 54
- Dec 29, 2021 - Wagner 72 vs. St. Francis 64
- Feb 21, 2021 - Wagner 70 vs. St. Francis 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wagner 67 vs. St. Francis 52
- Feb 08, 2020 - St. Francis 85 vs. Wagner 68
- Jan 09, 2020 - St. Francis 80 vs. Wagner 62