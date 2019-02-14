St. Francis vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 99-67 run

Northeast Conference contenders collide Thursday when St. Francis (Pa.) meets host Fairleigh Dickinson. St. Francis (12-11, 8-4) is tied for first in the league with Robert Morris and is riding a five-game winning streak. Fairleigh Dickinson (12-12, 7-5), tied for third with Sacred Heart, has won six of seven and is looking for the season sweep after beating St. Francis in early January. Tipoff from Rothman Center is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Fairleigh Dickinson is favored by 4.5 points in the latest St. Francis vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 154. Before making any St. Francis vs. Fairleigh Dickinson picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's projection model.

Fairleigh Dickinson has had the upper hand in the series since 2015-16, having won six of nine, including the past two. The Knights are 8-3 at home and are led by four players who average double-figure scoring. Guard Darnell Edge (16.3 points), the team's leading scorer, has surpassed his average in seven of the past 10 games, including 28 in a win over Robert Morris Feb. 2.

Guard Jahlil Jenkins (13.3 points) and forward Mike Holloway Jr. (11.4) have both been hot. Jenkins has surpassed his scoring average in four of the past six games, while Holloway has equaled or surpassed his average in each of the past five games. Guard Xzavier Malone-Key (12.2) scored 14 points in the first meeting at St. Francis.

But just because Fairleigh Dickinson won the first meeting does not guarantee success Thursday against St. Francis.

St. Francis has won three of the past five meetings, including last season's game at Fairleigh Dickinson. The Red Flash will have a distinct edge on the boards as St. Francis is ranked 51st in the country in rebounding (38.2 per game), while Fairleigh Dickinson is 292nd (33.3). Guard Keith Braxton not only leads Saint Francis in scoring (16.4 ppg) but is also the top rebounder (9.8) and leads the team in steals (1.7).

Guard Jamaal King (14.8 ppg) is coming off a 27-point performance in a win over Bryant. The trends also favor the Red Flash. St. Francis is 3-0-1 against the spread in its last four games overall, while Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-4 ATS in its past five home games and is 1-5 ATS in its past six games following a straight-up win.

