The St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers look to continue their winning ways in the all-time series when they host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in a Northeast Conference matchup on Thursday afternoon. St. Francis (6-7, 0-1 NEC) has won five consecutive meetings with Fairleigh Dickinson (8-8, 1-0) after rolling to an 81-64 victory in February. The Terriers were trounced 74-52 by Central Connecticut on Saturday while the Knights rolled past Centenary 99-50 in their last outing.

Tip-off at the Activity Resource Center at Pratt Institute is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Terriers are 2-point favorites in the latest St. Francis Brooklyn vs. Fairleigh Dickinson odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 143. Before making any Fairleight Dickinson vs. St. Francis Brooklyn picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. Over the past two college basketball seasons, he is 391-286, returning $2,714. Severance has been on a roll thus far during the 2022-23 college basketball season, going 77-59-1 in his last 137 picks. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on St. Francis vs. Fairleigh Dickinson and just locked in his picks and college basketball predictions. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. St. Francis:

St. Francis vs. Fairleigh Dickinson spread: Terriers -2

St. Francis vs. Fairleigh Dickinson over/under: 143 points

STF: The Terriers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

FDU: The Knights are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests following a straight-up win

Why St. Francis can cover

The Terriers figure to improve upon a performance against Central Connecticut in which they shot only 28.8% from the field and went just 2-for-15 from 3-point range. Rob Higgins leads St. Francis with an average of 11.4 points and was second on the club on Saturday as he scored 11 in the loss. The senior guard has reached double figures in eight consecutive contests after doing so just once in his first four games this season.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. led the Terriers with 12 points versus the Blue Devils. The senior guard, who pulled down a season-high six rebounds, had gone six straight contests with fewer than 10 points. Junior forward Josiah Harris also ended a lengthy drought with 12 boards, marking the first time in six games he reached double digits in rebounds.

Why Fairleigh Dickinson can cover

The Knights are averaging nearly 78 points per game (77.9) and have eclipsed 80 on six occasions this season. The team drilled 14 3-pointers in Saturday's victory, with four players making at least three shots from beyond the arc. Sophomore forward Ansley Almonor led FDU with 19 points while freshman guard Trevon Blassingame, who is averaging 2.8 points, came off the bench to grab five rebounds and hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points.

Demetre Roberts scored 13 points and dished out a team-high six assists for the Knights. The senior guard leads FDU with a 16-point average and also tops the club in assists with 3.9 per contest. Junior guard Sebastien Lamaute is averaging just 4.2 rebounds this season but had his best performance of 2022-23 on Saturday as he reached double digits for just the second time in his career with 10.

