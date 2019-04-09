St. John's coach Chris Mullin expected to step down from position, a report says
Mullin is coming off his best season at St. John's and only appearance in the NCAA Tournament
St. John's coach Chris Mullin is expected to soon be the former head coach at St. John's.
According to a report from CBS insider Jon Rothstein, Mullin is expected to step down from his position. An official announcement is expected this week.
Mullin, a St. John's alumnus who starred for the Johnnies in the early 1980s, took over the gig in 2015. He made only once NCAA Tournament during his tenure and had only one winning season. His record at the program was 59-73. This was also St. John's best season under Mullin, posting a 21-13 record. However, reports of a rocky relationship with administration led athletic director Mike Cragg to put out a statement of support for Mullin as their coach.
"Let me be clear and I said from the start, Coach Mullin is our head coach and we are not looking for another head coach," Cragg said.
As for who will take over, Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is the Red Storm's top target, according to Rothstein. Hurley has ties to the area having coached at Buffalo and at Rhode Island. He led the Sun Devils to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, but bowed out in the First Four in each.
