St. John's guard Mustapha Heron's college career is likely over, per report
The slog through Big East play just got tougher for St. John's and first-year coach Mike Anderson
The slog through Big East play just got tougher for St. John's and first-year coach Mike Anderson. The Red Storm's second-leading scorer, Mustapha Heron, is likely out for the season with an ankle injury, according to the New York Post.
Heron, a senior guard and transfer from Auburn, was averaging 13.8 points per game in his second year with the program. St. John's (13-11, 2-9 Big East) has lost six of its last seven games after a 12-5 start to the season. The Red Storm hosts Providence at 8:30 p.m ET Wednesday on CBS Sports Network.
Anderson brought Heron off the bench in the last two games, but the 6-foot-5 3-point marksman remained a critical piece of the team's rotation after starting starting 49 games in his two seasons with the program. The Connecticut native received a hardship exemption because of his mother's health that made him eligible to play immediately for St. John's as a junior last season after he left Auburn following his sophomore season.
Heron started all 64 games he played in his first two seasons with the Tigers and averaged 16.4 points as a sophomore. He made a quick impact at St. John's, too, averaging 14.6 points on 40.3% 3-point shooting last season while helping the Red Storm to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015.
The Post's story prompted this reaction St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg :
