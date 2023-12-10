Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Boston College 7-3, St. John's 6-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Boston College was far and away the favorite against Holy Cross. The Eagles put a hurting on the Crusaders at home to the tune of 95-64.

Boston College's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaeden Zackery, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 20.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They steamrolled past the Pioneers 85-50 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as St. John's did.

Among those leading the charge was Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds. Daniss Jenkins was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Eagles have yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 7-3 record. As for the Red Storm, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Boston College came up short against St. John's when the teams last played back in November of 2020, falling 97-93. Can Boston College avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.