Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 45-41 lead against Bryant.

If St. John's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-2 in no time. On the other hand, Bryant will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Bryant 6-5, St. John's 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.50

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. John's. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, St. John's strolled past Kansas State with points to spare, taking the game 88-71.

Zuby Ejiofor was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine). Kadary Richmond was another key player, earning 13 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Bryant). They simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat NV-John. 122-63. With the Bulldogs ahead 68-31 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

St. John's victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Bryant, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. John's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

St. John's is a big 22.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 21.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.