Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 45-38 lead against Butler.

If St. John's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-4 in no time. On the other hand, Butler will have to make due with a 10-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Butler 10-3, St. John's 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Red Storm were able to grind out a solid victory over the Pride, taking the game 84-79.

Daniss Jenkins was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jordan Dingle was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Butler's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They took a 85-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Friars. Butler has struggled against Providence recently, as their contest last Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DJ Davis, who scored 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Pierre Brooks II, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Butler struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Red Storm have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 10-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Butler struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

St. John's is a solid 7-point favorite against Butler, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Butler.